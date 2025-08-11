5,696 Shares in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC) Purchased by CCM Investment Group LLC

CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Toro by 91.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Toro by 81.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $76.00 price objective on Toro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, June 6th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,646 shares in the company, valued at $826,749.54. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $356,740.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,930.22. This trade represents a 12.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE:TTC opened at $73.78 on Monday. Toro Company has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average of $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Toro’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Toro’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.