KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:KB opened at $82.02 on Friday. KB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 817.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 659.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.