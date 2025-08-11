Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Escalade Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ ESCA opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. Escalade has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $54.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.03 million. Escalade had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Escalade will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Escalade

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Wawrin sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $33,003.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,000 shares in the company, valued at $651,880. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Escalade by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Escalade by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Escalade by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Escalade by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in Escalade during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Featured Articles

