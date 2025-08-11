CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Separately, Piper Sandler set a $29.00 price objective on CF Bankshares and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. CF Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $125.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.27.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Institutional Trading of CF Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CF Bankshares by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 44,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CF Bankshares by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CF Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC grew its position in CF Bankshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 86,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CF Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

