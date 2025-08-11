BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$40.50 Price Target at Desjardins

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$40.00 to C$40.50 in a report published on Sunday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BCE from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Scotiabank raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price objective on BCE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BCE from C$51.00 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.42.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$33.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.89. BCE has a 1-year low of C$28.73 and a 1-year high of C$49.13. The company has a market cap of C$30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 112.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 1,338.57%.

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

