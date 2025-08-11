Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ducommun from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ducommun from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Ducommun from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Ducommun in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.38. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $93.41.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Ducommun’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ducommun will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ducommun by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Ducommun by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 31,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

