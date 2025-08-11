AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler set a $32.00 target price on AdvanSix in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ASIX

AdvanSix Stock Down 1.5%

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

ASIX stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 149.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1,195.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 22.3% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 33.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.