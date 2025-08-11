Townsquare Capital LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIZD. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,532,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,797,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,891,000 after buying an additional 324,618 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,435,000. TrueMark Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1,108.7% during the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 224,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 206,310 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,492,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $15.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.21.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

