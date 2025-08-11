Analysts Set Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) PT at $17.33

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.20.

OCUL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Shares of OCUL opened at $12.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 382.51% and a negative return on equity of 71.92%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ocular Therapeutix

In other news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $152,352.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,499,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,123,530.82. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,079 shares of company stock valued at $208,739 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 62.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 151.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

