Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,904 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Royce Global Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 30,166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Up 0.1%

RGT stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21.

Insider Activity at Royce Global Value Trust

About Royce Global Value Trust

In related news, insider Charles M. Royce sold 38,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $453,306.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 699,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,315,212.05. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Francis D. Gannon sold 7,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $85,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,214 shares of company stock worth $680,966 over the last ninety days.

(Free Report)

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.