Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $377,000 Position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 64,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 126,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 19,365 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

