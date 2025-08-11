Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Receives $18.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPIR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Spire Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Spire Global from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

In related news, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 20,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $227,125.08. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,593,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,928. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen Messer sold 16,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $180,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,062 shares in the company, valued at $890,372.70. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 193,557 shares of company stock worth $2,259,464 in the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. 325 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Global in the first quarter worth approximately $15,169,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Spire Global in the first quarter worth approximately $10,056,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Spire Global by 803.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,106 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Spire Global by 538.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 652,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 549,972 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Spire Global by 67.9% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 386,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 156,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPIR opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07. Spire Global has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $298.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.38.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

