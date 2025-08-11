Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 905,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after buying an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 29.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BOE opened at $11.45 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

