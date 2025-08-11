Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 13,869 Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 326.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 424,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,092,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 172,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period.
LDP opened at $21.52 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49.
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
