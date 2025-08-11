Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 13,869 Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 326.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 424,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,092,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 172,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

LDP opened at $21.52 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 733.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.