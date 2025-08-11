Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 24,831 Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 24,831 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 24,401 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 124,459 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCK opened at $5.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

