Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 5,544 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $197,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,921,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,063,000 after acquiring an additional 75,753 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $44.85 on Monday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $47.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.63.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

