Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 35,000 Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Vestis by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vestis by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vestis by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Vestis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 121,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vestis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vestis

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 314,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,895,771.70. Following the acquisition, the director owned 18,803,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,387,510.97. This trade represents a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 800,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,777,432. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vestis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vestis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Read Our Latest Report on VSTS

Vestis Trading Down 7.0%

VSTS stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $636.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. Vestis Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vestis had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $673.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vestis Corporation will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Vestis Profile

(Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.