Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 3,865 ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 16,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA AGQ opened at $53.19 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $57.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

