Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $3.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.6889.

Several research firms have weighed in on TIXT. Wall Street Zen cut Telus Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Telus Digital from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Telus Digital from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Telus Digital from $3.49 to $3.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Telus Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st.

Get Telus Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telus Digital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telus Digital

Telus Digital Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Telus Digital by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,868,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,241 shares during the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Telus Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,211,000. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Telus Digital by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 7,614,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,690 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Telus Digital by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Telus Digital by 1,347.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 728,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 677,879 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telus Digital stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.90. Telus Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

Telus Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $711.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.87 million. Telus Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Telus Digital will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telus Digital

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Digital Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telus Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telus Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.