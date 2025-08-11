Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 654 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 329,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,594,000 after buying an additional 47,086 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 82,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,166,000 after buying an additional 25,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS opened at $71.12 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.71. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 888.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.63.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

