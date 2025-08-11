OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Receives $32.05 Average Target Price from Analysts

OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.8095.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OneStream from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on OneStream from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of OneStream in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on OneStream from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneStream in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

OneStream stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83. OneStream has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.50.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. OneStream had a negative net margin of 45.07% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $147.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that OneStream will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 237,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,945,975. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Kinzer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $847,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,493.80. This trade represents a 80.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,973 shares of company stock worth $5,300,358 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in OneStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OneStream by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,746,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,733 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OneStream by 5,118.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,276 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in OneStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,452,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in OneStream by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 104,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

