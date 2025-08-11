Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Power Integrations worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $14,215,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 738,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after purchasing an additional 172,530 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 882,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,451,000 after purchasing an additional 160,784 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,470,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 737,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after buying an additional 105,995 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $44.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $69.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.20.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $115.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

