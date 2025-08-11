Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 63,403 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,403 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UEC. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Stock Up 3.4%

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $10.18 on Monday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on UEC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Uranium Energy from $12.25 to $12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uranium Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UEC

Insider Activity

In other Uranium Energy news, Director David Kong sold 50,800 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $488,696.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 182,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,119.94. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uranium Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.