Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 48,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.92.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $71.92 on Monday. Regency Centers Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $369.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.78%.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $301,205.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,518.36. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

