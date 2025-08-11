Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $55,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 200.0% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MAA. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.1%

MAA opened at $140.53 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.67 and a 52 week high of $173.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.69%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

