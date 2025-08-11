Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,697 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 45,925 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,657.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 98,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 92,528 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,108,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,740,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,864,000 after acquiring an additional 557,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 347.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 84,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 65,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $12.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.67 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on XRAY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

