iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,940,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,748,000 after purchasing an additional 339,286 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797,066 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,405 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,049,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,684,000 after acquiring an additional 125,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,851,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,678,000 after acquiring an additional 500,498 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $64.06 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day moving average of $59.91.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

