Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,751 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,968,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $512,986,000 after buying an additional 408,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,157,432 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $270,910,000 after purchasing an additional 146,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,942,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $252,495,000 after purchasing an additional 701,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,605,902 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $223,586,000 after purchasing an additional 215,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,665,228 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $122,577,000 after purchasing an additional 52,550 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $68.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 46.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.91%.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 196,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,495. This trade represents a 78.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.72.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

