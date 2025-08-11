Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $371,000 in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January (NYSEARCA:ZJAN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January (NYSEARCA:ZJAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.69% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZJAN. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January during the 1st quarter worth about $1,013,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January during the 1st quarter valued at about $946,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January during the 1st quarter valued at about $651,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January during the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January during the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ZJAN opened at $26.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $26.59.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr January Company Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr January (ZJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

