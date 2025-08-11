ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Takes $126.43 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 515,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,434,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.9% of ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 9,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 32,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Warburton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,469,000 after acquiring an additional 548,853 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,557 shares of company stock worth $4,113,796. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $288.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.68. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $301.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

