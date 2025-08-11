Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Increased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 89.5% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH stock opened at $727.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $745.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $697.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $656.19.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PH. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $763.00.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

