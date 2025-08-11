ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Acquires Shares of 1,817 Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reddit by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,828,000 after buying an additional 1,017,162 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter worth $157,984,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reddit by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,308,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,910,000 after buying an additional 804,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reddit by 424.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after buying an additional 755,152 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDDT. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 price target on shares of Reddit and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reddit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.43.

Shares of RDDT opened at $215.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.14. Reddit Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.07 million. Reddit had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $2,559,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 251,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,742,644.39. This represents a 9.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $3,529,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 333,806 shares in the company, valued at $39,268,937.84. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 510,309 shares of company stock worth $63,881,845 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

