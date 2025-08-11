Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $173.38 Million Stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,726,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,105 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $173,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,314,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,445,138,000 after acquiring an additional 979,928 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 2.7% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp set a $104.00 target price on Ameren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

Ameren Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $101.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameren Corporation has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

