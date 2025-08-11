Nuveen LLC Makes New $353.99 Million Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,555,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,985,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,115,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,938,000 after purchasing an additional 104,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,225,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,151,000 after purchasing an additional 142,620 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,836,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,530,000 after purchasing an additional 364,307 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,784,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,132,000 after purchasing an additional 385,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,411,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,076,000 after purchasing an additional 327,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 14th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.40.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $262.47 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.04 and a 12 month high of $279.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

