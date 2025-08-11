Nuveen LLC Purchases New Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,351,421 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,174,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,201,811 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,555,424,000 after acquiring an additional 394,147 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $368,276,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,907 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $237,740,000 after acquiring an additional 102,949 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,176,669 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $219,255,000 after acquiring an additional 71,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 3,369.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $172,995,000 after acquiring an additional 999,454 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $219.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.44.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $195.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.65 and its 200-day moving average is $172.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $213.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

