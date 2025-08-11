Nuveen LLC Takes $285.57 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 289,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,574,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 34.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 47 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,348.80. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $948.75 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $893.99 and a 1 year high of $1,227.66. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,037.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1,027.58.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,080.38.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

