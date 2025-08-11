Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 2,934,622 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,934,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $305,876,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 62.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1,878.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.24.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $104.58 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.90.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.83%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.