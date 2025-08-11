Nuveen LLC Buys New Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,954,099 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $456,341,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.73% of Workday as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Workday by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $105,921.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,093,578.22. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $1,863,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,675. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,005 shares of company stock valued at $79,203,523. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.88.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $222.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.15. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.69, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

