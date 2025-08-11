Nuveen LLC Invests $334.81 Million in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,540,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,805,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $41.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.95. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $49.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

