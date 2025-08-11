Nuveen LLC Takes $267.72 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,730,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,723,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.49% of Copart as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Copart by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the last quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 203,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $771,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT opened at $46.19 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,798.61. The trade was a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

