Nuveen LLC Takes $342.34 Million Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,499,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,335,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Apollo Global Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 285.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on APO shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.26.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $141.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.21. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.42 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $657,135.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 83,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,527.76. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

