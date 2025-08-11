Nuveen LLC Invests $293.63 Million in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,332,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,632,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 6.67% of Assured Guaranty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGO. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 554.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

AGO stock opened at $82.12 on Monday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.56). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 44.53% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Assured Guaranty’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 16.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Assured Guaranty from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 71,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $6,192,772.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,348,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,082,566.03. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $232,476.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,425.12. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,324,274 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

