Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.39 Million Stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Entergy by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,279. The trade was a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Entergy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ETR opened at $90.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $57.65 and a one year high of $92.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.85%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

