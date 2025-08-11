7,993 Shares in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Acquired by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIS. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $129,000. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 362,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 35,048 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 107,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 305,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 145,317 shares during the period. Finally, McMill Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. McMill Wealth Management now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,068 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9%

BATS DFIS opened at $30.62 on Monday. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.51.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.