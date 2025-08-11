IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IPGP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $75.26 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $48.59 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $250.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $103,686.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,577.60. This represents a 12.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in IPG Photonics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 215,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 36,648 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 194.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 86,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

