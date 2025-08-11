Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on HSII. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Friday, June 13th.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $938.28 million, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.49.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $317.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

