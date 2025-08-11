Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Shares Up 4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report) rose 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05). Approximately 268,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,557,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

Zenith Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of £33.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.97.

About Zenith Energy

Zenith Energy Ltd. is a revenue generating, independent energy company with energy production, exploration and development assets in Tunisia, Italy and the Republic of Congo.

The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market (LSE: ZEN) and the Euronext Growth of the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: ZENA).

