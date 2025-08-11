Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Shares Up 4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report) rose 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05). Approximately 268,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,557,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).
Zenith Energy Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of £33.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.97.
About Zenith Energy
The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market (LSE: ZEN) and the Euronext Growth of the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: ZENA).
