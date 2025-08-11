Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Holdings Cut by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.17% of Royal Gold worth $18,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,698,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,336,000 after purchasing an additional 46,956 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $168.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.74 and a 200-day moving average of $164.66. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.82 and a twelve month high of $191.78.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $209.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

