Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys 1,284 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 475,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $16,289,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of FDEC stock opened at $47.65 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

