Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000.

VNQI stock opened at $46.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $37.52 and a one year high of $47.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

